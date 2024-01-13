Public's views sought on transformation plans for Waterworks and Alexandra Park

THE public is being urged to give their views on exciting new proposals to transform Waterworks Park and Alexandra Park in North Belfast.

Redevelopment plans include upgrades to entrances, paths, lighting, signage, play parks, bridges and pitches at both parks. Refurbishment and essential safety work is also planned at both parks’ reservoirs.

New features proposed for the Waterworks include a café, a dog exercise area, an events space, toilets, a changing places facility and a basketball court. In Alexandra Park, proposed new facilities include allotments, toilets, a changing places facility and a community events space.

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Ryan Murphy said: “These are very exciting plans which could completely transform both parks and improve the connections between them.

“Our vision is to create community spaces where biodiversity thrives and where people from all communities are supported and prosper through shared leisure and recreational activities.

Today we opened a public consultation on exciting proposals to revamp the Waterworks & Alexandra Park.



Lord Mayor @CllrRyanMurphy describes some of the upgrades & additions planned.



View the plans & have your say before 21 March at https://t.co/UR66e2UB1u pic.twitter.com/kR2wMZWur4 — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) January 9, 2024

“The project aims to address some of the physical barriers which have historically separated the communities in this part of North Belfast. This will be achieved by improving existing facilities and adding a wide range of new features that the community told us they would like to see in any future redevelopment plans.

“We also hope to improve the areas between the parks to bring the communities together in welcoming, attractive and safe shared spaces.”

Belfast City Council is exploring potential external sources of funding for the project, including an application which was recently submitted for PEACEPLUS funding. The reservoir works will be funded by the council.

The pre-planning public consultation on proposals is open until March 21.

To view plans and find out more about the ways to take part in the consultation, visit www.yoursay.belfastcity.gov.uk.