Vigil to be held tonight for seriously-ill Newington boxer

BOUT: Stephen McMullan (in blue) fell ill after defeat by Charlie Boyle in the heavyweight decider in the Ulster Elite Amateur Finals at Girdwood Community Hub last Thursday Marie Therese Hurson

A VIGIL will be held tonight (Friday) night for a local boxer who remains in intensive care after falling ill following a bout last week.

Stephen McMullan from Newington ABC in North Belfast was beaten by Monkstown's Charlie Boyle in the heavyweight decider in the Ulster Elite Amateur Finals at Girdwood Community Hub last Thursday (December 9).

It is understood the boxer did not require medical attention immediately but fell ill the following day and was rushed to hospital.

He remains in Intensive Care Unit of the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Regarding the vigil, Newington ABC said: “If anyone would like to join on Friday at 8pm we are going to light a few candles outside the club and say a few prayers for Stephen to come out the other end of this fighting.

“This is to show Stephen the support that he has around him and all the prayers will guide him and give him the courage to show that he is going to win the biggest fight of his life!

"Come on Stephen our fighter!" they added.

The vigil will take place at Newington Boxing Club in Newington Street tonight at 8pm.

Earlier this week, Stephen's sister, Claire thanked people for their support and prayers and says he faced a “long road to recovery”. “The hospital told us he could be in ICU for weeks,” she told the North Belfast News. “He is fighting away but is sedated to keep him comfortable. We just don’t know what way he is going to come out of this. Neither do the doctors. He is not giving up and he has an amazing team around him in the ICU in the RVH and loads of family and friends supporting him. We appreciate all the love and prayers from everyone so I can’t thank people enough.”

The Irish Amateur Boxing Association [IABA] said: "IABA understands he Stephen is in a serious but stable condition.

"Ulster Boxing Council is in ongoing contact with Stephen's family. IABA and the Ulster Boxing Council will continue to provide support to Stephen, his family and his club during this period.

"Stephen remains in the thoughts of the IABA and every member of Ireland's boxing family."

Stephen's employers, Kitchen Design House in North Belfas, said in a statement online that everyone at the company was devastated at hearing the news of the illness of their “long-term family friend and colleague”.

“Our prayers, love and thoughts are with his family and long-term partner Aimee Fitzsimons at this very worrying and upsetting time,” they said.

“We are all praying and hoping for your full recovery, from everyone at Kitchen Design House. Can we ask for your understanding and patience during this difficult time for us all?”