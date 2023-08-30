Belfast Celtic family mourns passing of 'Wee Vinty'

A NORTH Belfast man who passed away this week will be remembered as the "beating heart" of the Belfast Celtic Society.

Vincent McDonald (64) from Glengormley – known as 'Wee Vinty' – died suddenly on Monday, August 29.

Vincent was the Honorary Secretary of Belfast Celtic Society, which was established in November 2003 to encourage an appreciation, knowledge and awareness among the general public of the historical and cultural heritage of Belfast Celtic Football and Athletic Club.

In a statement, Belfast Celtic Society said: "It is with stunned sadness and deep regret that we heard our Honorary Secretary Vincent McDonald has passed away.

"Known universally as Wee Vinty, he was the beating heart of the Belfast Celtic Society and the phrase ‘tireless worker’ is without doubt the most apt that could be applied.

"An ever-present at each meeting and event, Vinty’s popularity was nationwide as he was very well known in both Celtic and Cliftonville circles.

"He was famous for his good humour and in-depth knowledge of almost any issue under the sun. He kept in touch with many of our members and despite his failing health, he was engaged with our activities to the very end – recently helping with an audit in our museum, which holds many of his artefacts."

The Society expressed its condolences to Vinty's sister Kathleen and the entire family circle.

As well as being a devotee of Belfast Celtic and Glasgow Celtic, Vincent was a passionate supporter of Cliftonville FC.

"All at Cliftonville Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the death of long-time supporter Vincent McDonald," the club said in a statement.

"A life member who has been a familiar face at Solitude across many decades, Vinty passed away suddenly and peacefully. In expressing our own sorrow over his loss, we extend condolences to his family and very many friends, as well as those members of the Red Army who regularly availed of his company on match days.

"May he rest in peace."

Vincent McDonald's Funeral Mass will be held at 11.30am on Friday (September 1) at St Bernard's Church in Glengormley, followed by burial in Kilcoo.