A VITAL organisation which offers training and employability service is at risk due to pending funding cuts.

Belfast Works Connect based at the Upper Springfield Development Trust supports economically inactive people in their journey to developing their life skills with the aim of considering progression into employment, volunteering or training.

However, changes to the Local Growth Fund which come into effect on April 1 look set to put the programme in jepardy.

The changes are expected to have a devastating impact with a 64 per cent reduction in revenue funding (from £25m to £9.2m annually). This shift, driven by a 70/30 capital-revenue split, threatens 400–650 voluntary sector jobs and cuts, leaving 11,000 people without essential support services.

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly MLA has met with staff from Belfast Works Connect,

Speaking afterwards, she said: “These cuts represent a political choice, one that will undermine efforts made by organisations like Belfast Works to tackle unemployment, support vulnerable people, and drive regeneration in our communities.

"Sinn Féin vigorously opposed Brexit from the outset and the loss of European funding was a consequence we warned about. We have repeatedly pressed the current and previous British Governments to replace this funding which is a vital resource within our communities.

"It is disgraceful that British Government choices are placing this work at risk. It once again shows their disregard for the interests of people here.”

Ms Reilly said that she believed that there is still time to protect the community and voluntary sector and ensure that the "highly valued organisations working in this sector continue to deliver interventions that support economic growth in the future".

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added: “Programmes such as Belfast Works Connect reach the most vulnerable in our communities from those with health conditions to disabilities – this effective cut will impact on those most at risk.

"We will continue to make the case that funding from EU replacement schemes should be administered by Executive Departments particularly where they relate to devolved issues like employment, skills, transport and health.”