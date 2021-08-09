THE MOTOR MAN: Volvo are leaders in the electric vehicle market

I’ve never been a big Volvo fan, I have always thought of them as cars for older persons and/or antique dealers lol, however, for a number of years now Volvo have continued to surprise even amaze in how they have developed their range and their models. Volvo are leaders in the Electric Vehicle market, and now Volvo SUVs have achieved dual success in the What Car? Electric Car Awards 2021. The XC40 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T4 has added the title of Best Hybrid Small SUV to its impressive honours list, while the seven-seat XC90 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T8 has earned the status of Best Used Hybrid Luxury SUV.



The awards reaffirm the quality of Volvo’s plug-in hybrid technology in providing lower emissions, impressive fuel economy and generous all-electric driving capability. These qualities are achieved without diminishing the important qualities that have made Volvo SUVs such a sales success: striking styling, state-of-the-art technologies for connectivity and safety, and premium quality combined with day-to-day practicality and ease of use.



Commending the XC90 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T8 as a used car choice that “makes good financial sense all round”, What Car? highlights its ability to do 25 miles or more solely on electric power “leading to some impressively low fuel bills” and its status as the only seven-seat model in the plug-in hybrid luxury SUV market. The XC40 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T4 has an all-electric driving range of up to 28 miles, while the XC90 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T8 can cover up to 30 miles on electric power alone.



Volvo has one of the most ambitious electrification plans in the automotive industry. Not only was it the first manufacturer to offer a plug-in hybrid version of every car it sells, by 2025 it aims for 50 per cent of its global sales to consist of fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids. By 2030, Volvo plans for every car it sells to be fully electric.

Volkswagen launches an SUV coupé on the European market for the first time

Volkswagen is launching an SUV coupé on the European market for the first time. The front-wheel drive Taigo has a trendy crossover body style, raised seating positions, pioneering connectivity and unrestricted suitability for everyday use. The rear of the five-seater car slopes backwards in the style of a coupé, without restricting headroom in the back seat. This means Volkswagen expand their portfolio of the compact Polo (hatchback) and T-Cross (SUV) models built on the MQB platform with this third chassis variant, the MQB platform has previously been primarily re-served for high-end models.



Volkswagen to introduce the SUV coupé ID.5 GTX at the IAA with an electric motor on both the front and rear axle, with four-wheel drive and 77 kWh net battery lithium-ion battery between the axles enables a projected range of up to 497 km. pic.twitter.com/HihMGqkp0W — Mthuthuzeli Mpiti (@mtura712) August 8, 2021

Numerous latest-generation assistance systems guarantee optimum comfort and a high level of safety for all passengers, with full LED headlights, an all-digital cockpit, and the latest generation of infotainment systems as standard.



With a crossover body style and a silhouette like that of a coupé, the new Taigo, just like its Brazilian counterpart the Nivus, is well placed to win over new, predominantly young, and young-at-heart groups of buyers for Volkswagen. The Taigo’s design is characterised by strong proportions, with the silhouette like that of a coupé being particularly striking with the C pillar slanting well forward. Inspired by SUV coupés in higher vehicle classes, this makes the Taigo unique in its sector.



On the inside, the Taigo scores with an elaborately designed multifunctional steering wheel and modern control elements as standard. The infotainment systems are based on the third generation of MIB3 delivering technologically advanced controls and services. As far as safety and control are concerned, the new SUV coupé is very similar to Volkswagen models from higher sectors. Every Taigo comes with assistance systems such as the surroundings monitoring system “Front Assist”, including city emergency brake function, and the lane departure warning system “Lane Assist” as standard. This impressive VW will be released soon, and prices will be from around £24,000 on the road.





No surprise that Renault Zoe is crowned Best Used Electric Small Car



Some weeks ago, I tested the Renault Zoe 100% Electric car and was surprised to say the least how well it drove and performed, obviously then, I was not surprised to learn that the Zoe been crowned ‘Best Used Electric Small Car’ at the 2021 What Car? Electric Car Awards.

With the Zoe also winning the title of ‘Affordable Electric Car of the Year’ at the Auto Express 2021 New Car Awards earlier this month, it solidifies the little cars credentials.



These awards are decided upon by highly respected industry experts, so it augers well for Renault.



Jim Holder, Editorial Director, for What Car? said: “The Zoe brings zero-emissions motoring within the reach of the masses, due to its affordability. Whether you buy an older or newer Zoe, what you’ll get is a small hatchback that’s smooth and easy to drive. Ride comfort is also good, paired with competitive interior space. For our money, a used Zoe is much better value than other nearly new small EVs, and with plenty of specifications of the Zoe to choose from, you’ll find a decent version of this great all-rounder to suit your budget.” Renault said: “The Zoe’s winning formula has led the EV market for nearly 10 years now, and the recent awards for Europe’s bestselling electric car in 2020 reinforces its success and suitability for new and used EV buyers”



The multi-award-winning Zoe E-Tech with restyled exterior including a more dynamic design and new colours, introduced last year, has rapid 50kW charging which charges the battery from zero to 80 per cent in only 70 minutes. Customers can choose from Play, Iconic and GT Line trim levels, with each offering a comprehensive and well-equipped standard specification. A new ZOE E-Tech Electric is currently £27,595 after the £2,500 plug-in car grant has been applied.