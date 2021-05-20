Warning over ‘poison’ targeting dogs in Belfast park

DOG users are being urged to be wary after poison targeting dogs was found in the grounds of Ballysillan Park in the north of the city.

It is believed the poison may have been hidden in sausages across the park, callously designed to draw dogs and other animals towards the poison.

A number of people also took to social media to express their concerns after their own dogs took ill in recent days.

Oldpark DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said he was utterly appalled that someone would do such a thing.

I have been informed by a constituent that her pet was poisoned in Ballysillan playing fields last week. I’ve asked both Council and the PSNI to conduct both an urgent investigation into this matter & a full sweep of the park. Grotesque anyone would leave poison in a public park. — Dale Pankhurst (@Dale_Pankhurst) May 17, 2021

“Both Council wardens and officers will be checking the park for further poison,” he explained.

"Police will also be increasing patrols as well as carrying out further enquiries to try and catch those responsible. If you have any information, please report it.

“I would encourage dog walkers and parents with young children to be cautious while using the park until the whole area is checked," added Cllr Pankhurst.

“It may be beneficial to keep your dog on a lead at all times, thereby ensuring they do not eat anything which may be hidden away from view.

“It’s utterly appalling that someone would think this is a perfectly valid thing to do. It is disgusting.”

Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy slammed those behind the poison.

“Sinn Fein have contacted Belfast City Council after a constituent reported that his dog had been poisoned in Ballysillan Playing Fields," he added.

“It is my understanding that the poison was placed in sausages and left in the park grounds.

“This is very worrying and I’d appeal to park users to watch out for suspicious activity and report any incidents to the PSNI.

“A family dog means so much to people and the devastation an incident like this can have is terrible.

“Council have agreed to step up patrols and have made the PSNI aware of these reports.

“I’d urge dog walkers to be especially careful at this time and where possible to keep your dog on a lead and safe from any poison that may have been placed within this park and other green spaces.

“I really can’t understand the mindset of anyone that would kill a family pet and put park users at risk.”

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “We are aware of the incident in Ballysillan Park and our Parks Team and Ground Maintenance staff will continue to inspect and patrol the site.