WATCH: Yuletide joy – and heartache — as Lord Mayor brings Christmas greetings to Clifton House seniors

A 138 year-old Christmas tradition continued this week as Clifton House hosted the annual Benn Dinner on Wednesday (December 16)

The tradition started in 1882 when George Benn, a generous philanthropist, historian and benefactor of Belfast Charitable Society, died and left in his Will the sum of £1,000 to enable the residents of Clifton House, the original Poor House and Infirmary, to have a dinner in his memory.

Since then the Belfast Charitable Society have continued to support a Christmas lunch for the residents of Clifton House, in his name.

This year, with current restrictions, the Charity decided to support Christmas activities in the home instead, with a donation to cover the cost of a series of activities. Many residents have been unable to meet up with families or leave the home in months due to the pandemic, and Belfast Charitable Society hoped to be able to spread some Christmas cheer in a safe but enjoyable way.

Belfast Junior Chamber of Trade also supported the event with the delivery of Christmas gifts for the residents.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast has always traditionally attended the event, and this year was no different, bar his meeting and greeting with those in the care home taking place at a distance and through the window.

Afterwards Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey did have the opportunity to join a small number of Belfast Charitable Society Board members for a socially distanced coffee in the grand entrance hall of Clifton House itself.

Paula Reynolds, CEO of Belfast Charitable Society said: “This has been an extremely difficult year for a lot of people, but particularly the elderly in care homes.

“We couldn’t let this Christmas pass without keeping the tradition of the Benn Dinner alive, albeit in a slightly different format. This year, more than ever, the residents of Clifton House have been looking forward to this annual event, and we didn’t want to let them down.

“We’re delighted that the Lord Mayor joined us on the day too, to help boost spirits and morale”.