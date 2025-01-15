WATCH: Ahead of West Biz Roundtable, 'artistic accountant' tells how 1976 shaped his life

Former Chartered Accountants of Ireland President John Hannaway has recorded a Lagan Stream podcast ahead of his presentation at the West Belfast Small Business Roundtable in An Chultúrlann on 28 January.

The first person from West Belfast to make partner in accountancy firm Coopers and Lybrand, John enjoyed a stellar career at PwC before leaving at the age of 55 to set up his own shop: HCA Chartered Accountants.

The former St Mary's Grammar School boy boasts an eclectic client ledger, ranging from companies with £200m in turnover to fledgling start-ups. In his podcast interview with Máirtín Ó Muilleoir, John says he remains deeply proud of his West Belfast heritage and upbringing - and holds a special place in his heart for his dad who died in 1976 at the age of just 43.

PRIDE: John Hannaway

But there were a series of surprise developments in that same year which, says John, made him the man he is today. To find out more, you can listen to the entire podcast by clicking on the video above.

