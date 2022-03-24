WATCH: Emergency services on the scene after wall collapses on Antrim Road

THE Antrim Road is closed in both directions between the Cavehill Road and Limestone Road due to a collapse of a wall at the side of a building on Thursday afternoon.

The wall is at the side of the building where Brother's Chinese Takeaway is located.

Police are asking motorists to seek alternative routes for their journey.

Officers from the PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene with a cordon in place.

The NIFRS said a fire appliance, each from Central Fire Station and Westland Fire Station, along with an Aerial Appliance and a Specialist Rescue Team are at the incident.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín urged people to avoid the area.

Ongoing incident at corner of Antrim Rd & Limestone Rd. Side of building appears to have collapsed. Hoping that no-one is hurt & that emergency services can work safely. People should avoid this junction if they can. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/wEou7ON5Te — CarálNíChuilín (She/Her) Deontóir Mé ✊ (@CaralNiChuilin) March 24, 2022

There are no reports of any injuries so far.