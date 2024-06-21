WATCH: Celebrations and reflections as Sacred Heart Boys' PS marks end of an era

SACRED Heart Boys' Primary School in North Belfast has marked the end of an era before it amalgamates to form a new school.

The primary in Oldpark Avenue is amalgamating with Our Lady's Girls' Primary School in Deanby Gardens to form St Columban’s Primary School, which will open in September.

The school has held a celebratory event for parents, pupils and staff (past and present) to mark the end of an era at the school.

The event featured the launch of a new commemorative book 'A Trip Down Memory Lane: The Heart and Future of the Community', filled with stories, photographs, and reflections that captures the school's rich history, achievements, and cherished memories.

Speaking at the event, Principal Joanne Smyth, said: "It is the end of an era but also a new beginning with our amalgamation with Our Lady's Girls' Primary to form the new St Columban’s Primary School on this site starting in September.

"For many years, Sacred Heart PS has been more than an educational institution for us but the cornerstone for our community.

"It has been a home and a place where lifelong memories have been made. We have shared in the triumphs and faced up to the challenges together. We have built lasting friendships with the community and as a staff.

"The legacy of Sacred Heart is one of dedication, growth, love and of community support.

"The amalgamation is not the end but a continuation of our commitment to providing excellent education and fostering a strong supportive community. We will create a stronger and more educational enviornment at St Columban’s.

"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of our journey."

The event also coincided with the official opening of new parenting pods at the school, a cabin-type space which will not only be used by St Columban’s PS in September but will be offered to the local community.

Joanne opening the new parenting pod with John Finucane

Sinn Féin Westminster candidate John Finucane was on hand to cut the ribbon to the multi-purpose facility.

"This parenting room is more than just a space," added Joanne.

"It is a testament to our commitment to supporting parents and care-givers. It provides a comfortable, private area where they can attend to their children's needs, whether it's feeding, changing, or simply taking a moment to rest.

"We understand the challenges that come with balancing parenting responsibilities and daily activities. Our goal is to make this journey a little easier by offering a space that respects and caters to those needs. This room is equipped with thoughtful amenities designed to provide comfort and convenience for parents and children alike.

"This room is designed to be a versatile and dynamic space, capable of hosting a wide range of activities, such as music, walking groups, medical and counselling facilities for the community. It is whatever you the families and community of the Sacred Heart Parish want to use it for to ensure a better future for everyone

"Beyond the school day, this multi-functional room will be open to the entire community. It is a place where people of all ages can come together for workshops, community meetings, social gatherings, and more. By sharing this space, we strengthen the bond between our school and the community, fostering a spirit of cooperation and mutual support."

Joanne added that she wanted to extend her heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to making the parenting room a reality.

"Special mention has to be to Dr William O’Neill who sponsored this project three years ago and helped us to bring a vision to life with his very generous financial contribution. He started his teaching career in St Columban’s PS in Glenview Street and he was so touched by the people and the children that he donated this to our community of Sacred Heart PS. His thoughtfulness and generosity has created a space that will benefit our community for years to come.

"As we open doors to this new multi-functional room, let us celebrate the endless possibilities it brings and the strong, vibrant community it will help to build.

"Together, we can make this space a cornerstone of learning, engagement, and connection and continue to make the Sacred Heart community a better place for everyone."