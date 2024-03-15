WATCH: Children from Holy Evangelists' Primary School celebrate St Patrick's Day in style

PUPILS from Holy Evangelists' Primary School and Nursery Unit in Twinbrook held a lively assembly on Friday to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

The celebration was complete with singing, music and poetry, plus some fancy footwork from the Masked Dancers who entertained all of the children before revealing who was under the giant leprechaun costumes!

The school have recently been hosting students from Morehead University in Kentucky, USA who have been here to learn about primary teaching in the North of Ireland – lessons which they hope to bring back with them to America.

WHAT'S THE CRAIC?: Children sang, danced and had the craic to celebrate Ireland's patron saint

Many of the US students have Irish ancestry and were overjoyed to celebrate Ireland's patron saint with local children in West Belfast. You can read more about their visit in next week's Andersonstown News.