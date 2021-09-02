WATCH: Crown Decorating Centre open new Saintfield Road store

GRAND OPENING: The new Crown Decorating Centre on the Saintfield Road was opened by Stephen Ferris

RENOWNED nationwide painting and decorating brand Crown are celebrating after opening a new store in South Belfast.

Opened to the public since last November, the Saintfield Road store was officially opened this month by former Ulster and Ireland rugby star, Stephen Ferris.

The grand opening also featured a chance to meet Karen Burns, Crown Paints Interior Designer, to answer all your decorating questions and needs.

There was also a free raffle with three Ulster rugby shirts and three rugby balls given away and a special 30 per cent discount for customers.

With a heritage dating back to 1777, Crown Paints have been making paint for longer than most, so you can be sure that every tin is crafted with over 200 years of knowledge, experience and passion.

Their professional finishes, notably Crown Trade, Sandtex Trade and Sadolin are specified for some of the most prestigious buildings in the UK, whilst household names brands, such as Crown have found favour with several generations of home owners.

Branch Manager Cathy McQuaid said she was delighted with the official opening of the new store.

"The grand opening was a highly successful event and was enjoyed by all who attended," she said.

"We had three lucky winners of Ulster Rugby shirts, signed by Stephen Ferris and another three lucky winners of Ulster Rugby balls, also signed.

"I am delighted that we are now firmly on the map in South Belfast, and look forward to greeting all our customers in the near future!"

Crown Decorating Centre

188 Saintfield Road

Belfast

BT8 6HG

Tel: 028 9079 5728

Opening Hours

Monday to Friday- 7.30am-5pm

Saturday 9am-5pm

Sunday- Closed