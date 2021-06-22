WATCH: Dáithí's family take organ donation campaign to Stormont

THE family of Dáithí Mac Gabhann have taken their campaign calling for the introduction of a soft opt-out on organ donation to the steps of Stormont.



In a show of support for Health Minister Robin Swann, who is currently trying to progress the relevant legislation so that it can be passed into law before the next election, the Ballymurphy family were joined by Ferghal McKinney, head of the British Heart Foundation NI.

Speaking of the need for an opt-out system, Dáithí’s father Máirtín said: “Over the past few weeks legislation has stalled. Minister Swann said last Monday that the soft opt-out organ donation bill is at a critical stage. We are over a week on and we haven’t really heard anything.



“What we are calling on now is for the First and deputy First Ministers to support Minister Swann’s Urgent Procedure and that will move the bill on to the Assembly floor.



“I don’t think we are asking for a lot. We are only asking for acknowledgement of this bill so that it moves on and can be debated properly by our elected MLAs.”



Head of the British Heart Foundation NI, Ferghal McKinney said: “As importantly as it is that the Health Minister has asked the First and deputy First Minister to put this forward, he is not just basing it on his own view.



“He has carried out a consultation. That consultation has been deep, wide and has expressed within it support for soft opt-out.



“There is now an opportunity given that the Minister has put this to the Executive Office that the First and deputy First Ministers can give the thumbs up for soft opt-out to be discussed, analysed and scrutinised by the Assembly.”

I met @Donate4Daithi almost 3 years ago and the call for change was the same then as it is now. He has grown into a fabulous young boy but the need for legislation is even more severe. The executive must bring the soft opt out organ donation bill forward without delay #Hope pic.twitter.com/tLkYps1Vjk — Robbie Butler MLA 😷 (@RobbieButlerMLA) June 22, 2021

Expressing his frustration at the length of time the bill is taking to progress, Health Minister Robin Swann told belfastmedia.com: “If we don’t get this legislation moving shortly then we will not be able to take it through its full legislative process.



“I am asking my Ministerial colleagues to support us in it. We have seen the campaign that has been put forward by Dáithí and his family and I think that the time is right in Northern Ireland.



“Our consultation showed that the majority of the people in Northern Ireland are behind it so now is the time to put it to the democratic test and actually have the debate on the issue.”



The Minister went on to say that he hopes to have the legislation in place by May if the bill is progressed within the coming weeks.

Having the craic with @Donate4Daithi up on the hill supporting as always his brilliant campaign and legislation on soft opt-out organ donation.



Is déantóir mé agus ba cheart duit bheith i do dhéantóir fosta 💞 pic.twitter.com/QMZJOJQRjn — Caoimhe Archibald (@CArchibald_SF) June 22, 2021

Greeting the family at the bottom of the Stormont steps, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill reaffirmed her support for the Dontate4Dáithí campaign and blamed the hold-up on her DUP colleagues.



“I am very supportive of the Dontate4Dáithí campaign,” she said.



“We need to see this soft opt-out policy being brought forward. Sinn Féin have always been supportive of it and unfortunately it is blocked in the Executive by the DUP.



“I hope that they are able to find a way through that and actually allow the progress to be made because we have a limited amount of time left in this Assembly and I want to get this legislation through,” she added.

Thanks so much to Dáithí, his parents Máirtín and Seph, and @BHFNI for coming to Stormont today. @Donate4Daithi



A human reminder of why we need an @niexecutive.



Children like Dáithí need politicians to progress soft opt-out organ donation legislation for NI. pic.twitter.com/76EP8t3Wxz — Paula Bradshaw MLA (@PaulaJaneB) June 22, 2021

The campaign has received cross-party support with the Alliance Party Health Spokesperson, Paula Bradshaw saying: “We are really very keen to see this brought forward. I think that all the parties recognise that this legislation needs to be in place.



“The process of just trying to encourage people to put their names on the register has been successful but probably not quite as successful. I think that this is the legislative footing that is required so that people can indicate to their loved ones but also that they would already be put on this register.”



Meanwhile, People Before Profit MLA, Gerry Carroll added: “The clock is obviously ticking and the best case scenario there is going to be an Assembly election in May. With the latest crisis that could be much sooner.



“Given the importance of this piece of legislation for wee Dáithí and many other familes out there, there is an urgency for this. We are keen to get this over the line and onto the floor of the Assembly so that there can be a soft opt-out for organ donation.



“It’s not controversial, it’s pretty straight forward and it is about giving people like Dáithí the best opportunities possible.”