TRAD MUSIC: The Fureys with students from Glengormley School of Traditional Music

STUDENTS from Glengormley School of Traditional Music have met and performed with folk legends The Fureys.

Band leaders and co-founders Eddie and George Furey met with students from Glengormley School of Traditional Music at 2 Royal Avenue in Belfast city centre to perform some of the internationally acclaimed folk band’s best loved songs.

It comes ahead of the Fureys special showcase concert at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on Friday 5 January, when the legends of Irish music and song will be joined on stage during the concert by students from Glengormley School of Traditional Music.

Eddie and George got together with the highly respected local music school to highlight and celebrate the role of Irish music and song in bringing people together, forging lifelong friendships and transcending traditional, cultural and generational boundaries.

During their Belfast visit, Eddie and George Furey also hosted a discussion with Glengormley School of Traditional Music students, during which they gave invaluable first-hand tips and advice drawn from performing, songwriting, recording and forging an incredibly successful career in the music business for almost 50 years.

Glengormley School of Traditional Music was formed by Ray Morgan as a cross-community space for those interested in learning traditional Irish music and instruments.

Over the last 20 years it has grown to become one of the most influential traditional music schools in the North of Ireland, teaching thousands of students along the way.

"The Fureys contacted us and basically said they like what we do and the fact we are cross-community," explained Ray.

"It was a great opportunity for some of our students to perform with The Fureys.

"There was also a session in the Crown and Shamrock Bar on Wednesday night which was fantastic too.

The Fureys play Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on Friday 5 January. Tickets are available here.