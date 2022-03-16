WATCH: 'Joe the Goal' receives rapturous welcome at Ardoyne school

JOY: Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley was greeted with a rapturous reception as he turned up for work at Holy Cross Boys PS on Monday morning

TWO-goal Cliftonville hero Joe Gormley received a rapturous reception from pupils at Holy Cross Primary School as he returned to work.

The 32-year-old, a classroom assistant at the Ardoyne school, was greeted to cheers as boys lined the corridors on Monday morning to congratulate the striker.

HCB legend, Joe ‘the goal’ Gormley @JoeGormley19 received a rapturous reception from the boys and staff today after scoring two goals to help @cliftonvillefc win the @Bet_McLean League Cup final yesterday against Coleraine at Windsor Park. pic.twitter.com/rog34opupD — Holy Cross Boys' PS (@HolyCrossBoys) March 14, 2022

Gormley scored twice as Cliftonville lifted the BetMcLean League Cup after a thrilling 4-3 win over Coleraine on Sunday.

The heartwarming clip, which has been viewed over 75,000 times, shows cheers and shouts of ‘Red Army’ ringing out through the corridors.

At one point red and white ticker tape is thrown into the air and on one corridor pupils greet Gormley with chants of ‘Joe the Goal! Joe the Goal!”

After being enveloped in a group hug by younger pupils, one work colleague can be heard quipping at Cliftonville’s all-time record goalscorer: “You’re being well marked, Joe.”

Gormley, who has worked at the school for the past year, said: "I was told to report to the principal's office and was greeted by all the pupils and staff.

“It was a massive surprise to get the reception I did and it was a lovely touch. I'm a past pupil of the school, so it meant a lot."