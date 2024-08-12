WATCH: Kneecap mural gives voice to Palestinian suffering

GAEILGE RAPPERS Kneecap have unveiled a new ‘Saoirse Don Phalaistín' (Free Palestine) mural in West Belfast.

The mural in Hawthorn Street is located above their last mural 'Britain out of Ireland'.

"This is a reminder that there is a genocide in Palestine," Kneecap frontman Naoise O Cairealláin (Moglaí Bap) told a large audience gathered close to their spiritual home and hostelry the Hawthorn Bar.

"This is our third mural unveiling in three years," he added.

"We wanted to show solidarity to the people of Palestine. The people are being bombed from the sky. Israel are bombing refugee camps, hospitals, schools and they are getting away with it. We need to keep spreading awareness and talking about Palestine."

Palestinian activist Saeb, who declined to give his surname for fear of Israeli reprisals against his family, told Kneecap fans gathered for the unveiling that the Irish and Palestinian struggles were linked.

"The Irish and the Palestinian people in their struggle faced the same enemy, the same ideology, the same torture," he said. "Today, it is amplified thousands of times. Genocide is happening now in Palestine. We are not going away. We will stand our ground and liberate our land."