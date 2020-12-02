WATCH LIVE: Covid-19 briefing from Stormont as first vaccine approved by London

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill will lead Wednesday's briefing.

FIRST Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Health Minister Robin Swann will address the media today from 4.15pm on the day that the British Government approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for widespread use.

The first people in the North could receive their Covid-19 vaccines as soon as December 9.

NI Health Minister Robin Swann said it was "a hugely significant day".



The first vaccinations had been scheduled from December 14 but Mr Swann said this could "come forward by a few days".



UK regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe for rollout.

Four further coronavirus-related deaths were recorded by the Department of Health on Wednesday, bringing its total to 1,015.

A further 416 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number in the North to 53,272.