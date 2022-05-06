WATCH: New skate park to officially open this weekend

NEW FACILITY: The new skate park in Newtownabbey

A LONG-awaited £750,000 skate park is now open in Newtownabbey and will be officially launched this Saturday.

Skate 100 is described by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council as “one of the largest skate parks in the UK and Ireland”.

The 14,000 sq ft facility located at a site beside the Valley Leisure Centre is suitable for skateboards, scooters, inline skaters, Parkour and BMX freestyle.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council says: “Skate 100 is designed for thrills, flips and fun. It features a 10 foot deep bowl, ledges, stairs, banks, sharp hips, waterfalls and volcanoes.”

It will be open “from dawn until dusk” with floodlights to be switched off at 10pm.

Last April, the borough council approved the £750,000 project after European funding was secured.

The V36 Urban Sports Park is a project supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Match-funding has been provided by The Executive Office, Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development, Ireland.