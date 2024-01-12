WATCH: Singing sensation John Garrity wows West Belfast care homes with his music

TWO care homes in West Belfast enjoyed a special visit from well-known singer John Garrity.

The Tyrone man, who is often seen busking in Belfast city centre, started an initiative visiting care homes and special schools in January.

After being inundated with requests from across the North, Kilwee Care Home and Brooklands Care Home were both lucky to get a visit from John. At Brooklands on Friday, John performed an array of songs including 'Danny Boy' for staff and residents.

John said he wanted to give something back to people who have supported him.

"It is all about giving the residents a bit of therapy through music and a chance to interact in terms of singing along," he said. "Music is a very powerful thing. When I came up with the idea, it was all based on the old songs that people can relate to. It is totally different to what I usually do.

"Everyone seems to be really enjoyed it. I had planned to do a few care homes but when I made it public, the response was massive.

"It is also about giving back something to the people who have supported me over the years."

Patricia Brown, a care worker from Brooklands added: "We were delighted to finally welcome John to Brooklands Care Home.

"We invited all the families of the residents to join in with the songs and music.

"John is absolutely fantastic. Everyone knows him from busking in the city centre. He will certainly be welcome again anytime."