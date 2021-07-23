WATCH: Specsavers have community heroes in their sights for Best of West 2021

Specsavers Park Centre are on the lookout for the community champions who represent the very best of the West.

Following last year’s virtual awards ceremony, plans are now well under way for an in-person Best of the West gala at the Devenish Complex on September 3 — with Specsavers Park Centre among premier sponors.

This year the spotlight will be on the Rebuilders who are leading the recovery from the Covid pandemic.

When Covid struck in March 2020, the Park Centre Specsavers team took the decision to open for emergency care in support of their health service colleagues. That move helped ease pressure on busy local hospitals and proved a boon to the community.

Now, after a difficult year for the entire community, Matthew McKenny, Optometry Director at Specsavers, says the 2021 Best of the West event will be an “essential celebration".

“For us, it's something we've been glad to be involved in over the past number of years, recognising and rewarding the local community," he said. "The true scale of that community heroism was witnessed like never before during the pandemic."

“It's essential for the community and I think everybody needs a lift with the easing of lockdown restrictions. There has been so much great work in done in these communities and it's great to be able to recognise that.”

You can see more details of the 2021 Best of the West online.