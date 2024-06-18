WATCH: St Mary's Star of the Sea PS pupils in full voice for Cliftonville visit

YOU REDS: Cliftonville players Odhrán Casey and Caoimhin Hawthorne with pupils at St Mary's Star of the Sea PS

PUPILS at St Mary's Star of the Sea Primary School in North Belfast were in full voice on Tuesday morning as they welcomed Irish Cup winners Cliftonville to their school.

Chants of 'Red Army' and 'Dance, Dance' echoed around the school as players Odhrán Casey and Caoimhin Hawthorne carried the famous trophy down the corridor and outside to the school playground.

Hawthorne – a past pupil at the school – and Casey, in his protective boot after breaking his leg in May's 2-1 victory against Linfield, took questions from the excited pupils.

Come on you Reds

One pupil hilariously remarked: "Well done on winning the Irish Cup, but why couldn't you win the league?"

The players also answered questions on life as a footballer, their memories and celebrations of the final before posing for pictures with the Irish Cup.

Best supporters in the land

The visit to St Mary's Star of the Sea PS is the latest stop on a whistle-stop visit of schools across Belfast as the club marks winning the famous cup for the first time in 45 years.

It was an extra special day for the P7's at the school as they prepare to finish at the end of the month.