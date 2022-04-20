WATCH: Stephen's new song is dedicated to fiancée Sharon who is battling cancer

A NORTH Belfast man has released a new song, dedicated to his fiancée’s strength in her battle with cancer.

Stephen Conley (30) from Carnmoney released ‘The One’ this week, having been inspired by his fiancée Sharon Rooney (38).

Mother-of-two Sharon, from the Falls Road in West Belfast was first diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in February 2020.

After receiving treatment, she received the all-clear in September 2020

In mid-January 2021, however, Sharon was dealt the heartbreaking news that her cancer had returned.

Following a fundraising effort from her sister, Lisa, which raised over £50,000, Sharon travelled to Mexico last August to undergo revolutionary treatment and was given the all-clear once again in November.

After a follow-up scan in February, Sharon learnt her cancer had once again returned.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Stephen said he has been inspired by his fiancée, who he is due to marry at the end of April.

“I used to do gigs all over the city centre but haven’t been able to do as much just with Sharon and her illness,” he explained.

“In the past year, I felt there was no time like the present to write some stuff. It was definitely an inspiration to Sharon.

“This new song, ‘The One’ took no time at all to write, probably about half an hour. It came so easily to me.

“I went down to a studio and I recorded it. I had full support from Sharon who told me to just go for it.

“It is obviously dedicated to Sharon and her battle. One of the lines is, I can see it in your eyes, the strength to survive, which really sums Sharon up.

“Her attitude is incredible for what she is going through.

“I hope people take away from the song that you should never give up and if you want to do something, don’t waste time and do it.”

‘The One’ is available on platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and TikTok.

