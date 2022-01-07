WATCH: Van crashes through garden wall of Ligoniel home in 'freak accident'

CRASH: A van ploughed through the garden wall of a house in Ligoniel Photos by Thomas McMullan

A VAN crashed through the garden wall of a house in Ligoniel on Friday afternoon in what is being described as a "freak accident".

The shocking incident was captured on a neighbour's CCTV.

It is understood the van had just been parked at the time on Mill Valley Road before it slid down the hill and ploughed into the wall of the house on Mill Valley Way.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened shortly after 2.30pm.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy said: "It is my understanding that this was a freak accident.

"Thankfully no one was injured."

Speaking to the North Belfast News, resident Shannon Ward said: “I thought the bang was from the builders next door as there is a lot of construction around us and when I saw the van I felt sick.

“I was just so glad the driver wasn’t hurt and me and my daughter weren’t outside playing as we had been earlier in the morning.

“Everyone is safe though and that’s all that matters to us. A wall can be fixed.”