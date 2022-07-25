WATCH: Work begins on huge Féile concert arena

WORK has begun to build Féile and Phobail's 10,000 capacity concert arena at the Falls Park.

Ireland's biggest community arts festival runs from 4-14 August this year and has over with over 300 events in total.

With excitement for the festival building, contractors moved into the Falls Park this morning to create a sprawling concert arena, which has become synonymous with those big, high energy nights at Féile an Phobail.

The Féile programme includes everything from concerts, drama, art exhibitions, debates and discussions, lectures, parties and parades, sport, visual arts and more.

Crowds will return to the Falls Park this year for some of the biggest concerts Féile has seen yet including Imelda May, Damien Dempsey and Kneecap (August 12), the Féile Dance Night (August 8), Back to the 80s -– headlined by Human League (August 13), and the Wolfe Tones (August 14).

