REV KAREN: We all have our unsung heroes

EVERY narrative has unsung heroes. The Christmas story is not the exception.

I wonder have you ever paused and wondered what it was like to be Joseph?

He isn’t the central figure of the story – but he is there. Joseph was engaged to Mary. He would have been preparing to set up a home for his new wife.

All of a sudden his plans were interrupted with the news that the girl he was going to marry was pregnant with God’s son, Jesus.

How on Earth is anyone meant to handle such news? I’m sure he had his questions –



• How can this be?

• How can she be pregnant?

• How can I tell people?

• How can we recover as a couple from this?

• How can I be dad – to the Son of God?



I love in Matthew 1 (The Message translation) when we are told Joseph was “trying to figure a way out.” Who would blame him? Let’s remember he was human, and had every reason to take to his heels and run out of town.



But he stayed. Against the odds – he stayed.



Joseph is an unsung hero of the ancient story. He was an ordinary guy simply trying to live an honourable life. Despite his wonderings and confusion, he chose to believe God is who He says He is, and will do what He says He will do. Let’s not underestimate the role of this simple carpenter from Nazareth.



The one who stayed with Mary.

The one who led his family to a place of safety (from Herod).

The one who raised a boy he did not father.

The one who taught Jesus his trade as a carpenter – raising the Messiah, who would build a table that welcomes us all.



As we reflect on Joseph, let’s be thankful for the many unsung heroes who have stood with us. As a female faith leader, I am thankful to the men who journeyed with me as I stepped into Church ministry. They believed me and stood with me. They never dismissed me. They helped paved the way for me to lead today. They are courageous.



Who are the ones who stand with you against the odds? Who is your Joseph? If you look close enough – you will see such unsung heroes of your story!