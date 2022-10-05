New alley gates earmarked for West Belfast

A NUMBER of alley gates are to be installed across West Belfast by Belfast City Council.

Alley gates help to reduce anti-social behaviour, burglaries and fear of crime in neighbourhoods where they have been installed. As well as making communities feel safer, they're also helping to build a cleaner environment.

At the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee last Friday, elected members agreed a list of proposed and reserve alley gates for all four sections of the city, with a budget of £500,000.

The council has delivered four phases of the alley-gating programme to date across the city which has seen the installation of 1,081 gates, with both council funding and funding from external sources.

Alley gates will be installed in the following locations in West Belfast:

Dunlewey Street, Clonard Street, Waterford Street, Harrowgate Street, Hawthorn Street, McQuillan Street and Finn Square

Mizen Gardens, Lenadoon Ave, Kerrykeel Gardens and Glenveagh Park

Springfield Road, Cupar Street Upper, Iris Drive, Kilmore Close and Dunmore Street

Locan Street and Amcorma Street

Island Bawn Street

Beechview Park

Mayo Street and Caledon Street

Colinmill Road

Distillery Street, Burnaby Walk, Ladymar Court, Ladymar Grove and Ladymar Park

Downfine Gardens

The reserve list includes Workman Avenue, Woodvale Avenue, Cuan Parade and Fort Parade.

Sinn Féin councillor Claire Canavan welcomed the news.

"I have been campaigning alongside residents for alley gates to be installed in parts of the area where anti-social behaviour takes place, so I am delighted that we have secured the installation of new alley gates in a number of streets in the Clonard and Springfield Road area.

"I hope this will help to deter anti-social behaviour, offer extra security, and also reduce fly-tipping."