Painter Patricia puts Gaza Genocide in the frame

A WEST Belfast artist has captured the horror of the genocide in Gaza in an exhibition being shown in St Mary's University College as part of Féile an Phobail.

Patricia Mooney is well-known for her pastels, oils and acrylics and her work on animals and landscapes. But her new exhibition, 'Aspects Which Inspire Me', tackles Israel's slaughter in Gaza head-on.

Her evocative work 'Unbreakable Spirit' depicts a mother and child surrounded by utter destruction and devastation.

"The young boy who represents the future of Palestine stares out in despair, pleading for help," explains Patricia.

"With nowhere to hide, his mother clutches him as she looks to the sky in fear of the relentless bombardment of Israeli bombs. However, I have also given her a defiant countenance and in the corner of the painting there is a small patch of blue sky which signifies hope for freedom and an end to 76 years of oppression."

Patricia hopes the painting will encourage more local people to stand with Palestine, not least during Féile Palestine Day on Thursday (August 8, from 11am) at St Mary’s.

"I would encourage people to get involved in some form of activism to support the cause of freedom and the unbreakable spirit of the Palestinian people," she added.