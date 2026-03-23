A BUSINESS engagement coffee morning hosted by West Belfast MP Paul Maskey has been hailed as a major success, bringing together local enterprises in support of the charity Marie Curie.

The event last month provided an opportunity for business owners from across a range of sectors to network and engage with local representatives while raising awareness of the work carried out by Marie Curie in the community. A total of £865 was raised.

Paul Maskey praised the organisation’s vital role in supporting individuals and families facing end-of-life care.

“Marie Curie nurses and their hospice provide care when there is no cure,” he said. “They offer dignity, compassion and comfort at the end of life. At the most difficult and emotional time for families, they are there offering expert nursing care and the wraparound support that makes an unbearable time just that little bit more manageable.

“Every one of us knows someone who has faced end-of-life care. Marie Curie not only delivers clinical excellence, they help people live as well as possible right to the very end. It is important that we support this extraordinary work in any way possible.

“West Belfast has always been resilient. We’ve faced challenges head-on, and through it all our local businesses have shown determination, innovation and real community spirit,” he said.

“Whether it’s sponsoring local sports teams, supporting community events or giving young people their first job, you are helping to shape the next generation.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, who attended the event, added: "West Belfast is a vibrant and thriving community. Local businesses across the area bring so much to the economy,” she said.

“I am committed to supporting local businesses across West Belfast, including working with the Partnership Board and other partners to deliver the best outcomes possible."