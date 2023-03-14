West Belfast chef Kerry's culinary skills on show on TV

A WEST Belfast chef is set to compete on a top television cooking competition this evening.

Kerry Roper, who is from Dunmurry is the Executive Chef at Stix and Stones steak and seafood restaurant in the city centre, will be competing against three other chefs on Tuesday's episode of the Great British Menu.

Kerry will highlight her culinary expertise with an array of original, creative and unique dishes aimed at capturing the imagination of the show’s judging panel which includes Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, restaurateur Nisha Katona and comedian and foodie Ed Gamble.

Chef Kerry said: “I’m delighted to have been asked to compete in this prestigious competition. This year’s theme of British animation is very exciting. It has given me the perfect platform to showcase my culinary creations.

“It would be a tremendous achievement to make the banquet, but I have my work cut out for me. Going up against the extremely talented Gemma Austin, John Hollywood, and Matt Jordan is no easy task, and we will all be at our very best as we try to impress the judging panel to earn that coveted spot in the finale.”

The episode will air on Tuesday 14 March 2023 at 8pm on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer.