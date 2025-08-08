West Belfast cocker spaniel flying the flag for Antrim in Nose of Tralee

A WEST Belfast cocker spaniel is proudly flying the flag for County Antrim in the Nose of Tralee 2025.

Now in its 12th year, the Nose of Tralee is Ireland’s largest pet competition and is open to all types of pets.

Daisy, a cocker spaniel, aged just one-and-a-half has been shortlisted to represent Antrim in the final.

Daisy is no stranger to fame and even has her own Instagram page, with almost 2,000 followers.

Owners Joshua Reynolds and Kelly McAllister are hoping Daisy can capture the hearts of voters and secure the Nose of Tralee title for Antrim.

"We saw the competition on Instagram last year. We had only got Daisy at the time and decided to go for it this year," said Joshua. "We have entered Daisy to represent County Antrim and she was chosen as a finalist.

"The public vote is going on at the minute so fingers crossed she can win."

Kelly added: "We love getting Daisy out and about and involved in as much as possible. She even has her own Instagram page!

"We are dog mad. Daisy is such a big part of our lives and the dog community here is really growing with different competitions and events. Let's hope she can win Nose of Tralee and see where it takes her from there."

Voting is open until August 18. You can vote for Daisy here.