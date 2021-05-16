West Belfast community urged to support wheelchair fundraiser for 12-year-old

THE friends and family of a 12-year-old boy who suffers from a terminal degenerative disease took part in a 30-mile walk yesterday to raise funds to buy him a new all-terrain wheelchair.

Ballymena schoolboy Ethan McClean suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy which attacks the muscles in the body.

During lockdown Ethan lost much of his mobility and is confined to a manual wheelchair, which seriously limits his ability to get around.

West Belfast man Michael Devenney, who became friends with Ethan through their shared support of the Belfast Giants ice hockey team, has encouraged the local community to get behind the fundraising efforts.

On Saturday (May 15), the Shaws Road man took part in a 30-mile trek from Ethan’s home in Ballymena to the SSE arena, where the Giants play their home games.

'Walk 4 Wheels' is one of a number of fundraising initiatives organised by Ethan’s sister, Amie McClean, who is aiming to raise £20,000 for the new specialist wheelchair.

👨🏻‍🦼Walk 4 Wheels 👨🏻‍🦼



5 days to go!!! Less than a week to go until we walk from our house in Ballymena to Ethans favourite place the The SSE Arena, Belfast. We will be setting off at 5am on Saturday morning and only stopping for short food breaks on the way to the arena. — Amie McClean (@AmieMcClean) May 10, 2021

“Ethan loves being outdoors, he loves being at the beach, and the wheelchair would give him his own sense of independence," explains Michae.

At the minute he feels like a bit of a burden on his family because if they’re going to the beach or the forest then one of them has to push him in his manual wheelchair.

“He’s a typical 12-year-old boy. He wants a bit of independence.”

Participants left Ethan’s home at 5am on Saturday morning before making their way to the ice hockey rink.

“He’s a massive ice hockey fan, so this is like the journey he would’ve been making every Saturday during hockey season to his favourite place,” Michael explained.

“There’s a few games that he’s missed through being in hospital and you miss the kid at the rink.

“He loves ice hockey and he’s been all over the world to watch it. Two years ago he went to see the Washington Capitals and he got to kiss the Stanley Cup. He went to play mini golf with Ovechkin, who’s the captain of the Washington Capitals. That’s how big into hockey he is, and it’s through hockey that I’ve got to know them.”

He continued: “He’s a brilliant kid. He’s got a big heart of gold and he’s got one of those laughs where you could be having the worst day ever and it just cheers you up. His smile, or his witty comments can just light up a room. He could bring a smile to a thousand people in the hockey rink, which is unbelievable.”

Michael said it “would mean everything” for the people of West Belfast to show their famous “community spirit” in backing the fundraiser, and proving that “West is the best”.

Ethan’s sister said the support that the family have received, having raised £10,000 thus far, has been “absolutely amazing.”

“We knew there was always support there, but we didn’t realise how behind Ethan people are,” she said.

“They absolutely love being able to support him and it’s amazing. It’s unbelievable to think we’ve raised nearly £10,000 in a month-and-a-half.”

She said the new wheelchair would “mean the world” to Ethan.

“Whenever he’s in the manual wheelchair at home he struggles to get it up the gravel path,” she said.

“We went down to see the main model that they have, the 3R Mobility in Newry, and he just didn’t want to leave it – he wanted to bring it home.

“The one that he’s getting will be personalised to him so it will be even better for him.”

To donate to Ethan's new wheelchair click here.