Take a bow, audacious Aoife: writer, producer, director and actor in debut work 'Uppa Duff'

DEBUT: Aoife Kane set to step into the spotlight with her first work for the theatre

A WEST Belfast teenager is set to make her professional debut as writer, director, producer and actor with a new play being performed during Féile an Phobail.

Aoife Kane (19) is a former pupil of St Louise’s Comprehensive College. She is currently pursuing her dream of studying Drama and Theatre at Liverpool Hope University.

Her debut work, 'Uppa Duff', is a new female-led drama which centres around three sixth year girls in a school in West Belfast.

Radha McCarthy, Aoife Kane and Chloe Montgomery

The other cast members are former classmates of Aoife who are beginning their third level studies in the arts in Liverpool in September.

"I am delighted that the Féile committee approved my script for production as part of their 2024 summer programme," explained Aoife.

"I really wanted to push myself to have confidence in my own writing and my ideas for a comedy set in West Belfast about three school friends.

"I think there is still a lot of writing with a central focus on the Troubles in our community and whilst it is very important to acknowledge the history and heritage of where we live, as a young person growing up in Belfast I believe, we have many more stories and tales to tell with a rich creativity to explore in the here and now. I hope my play conveys this and celebrates our quick and sharp humour."

Aoife has organised a raffle on each night of the play with prizes kindly donated by friends and family. All proceeds will be donated to Motor Neurone Disease Association Northern Ireland (MNDA NI) in memory of her Granda Jim Bartlett who passed away in2016.

She paid tribute to supporters who helped her bring the work to the stage. "I really want lto thank the Féile committee, the staff of An Chúlturlann, Chaplins Park Centre, who kindly donated the uniforms, the Henderson Group, who lent items for the set, my mum and dad who have nurtured my love of the arts from a young age and all my family and friends for their help, encouragement and support."

'Uppa Duff’ will be performed in Cúlturlann McAdam Ó Fiaich from August 6-8 at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 excluding booking fee and are available online.