West Belfast girl Una (10) to star in The Late Late Toy Show

A WEST Belfast girl is to represent Antrim on the hugely popular Late Late Toy Show this Friday night on RTÉ.

Bunscoil Phobal Feirste pupil Una McIlhatton (10) from Lenadoon was selected to take part in the parade, which features children from all 32 counties.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, mum Amanda explained how the exciting opportunity came about.

"I saw an advert online about looking kids to take part in a County Parade," she said. "We sent in an application and video but never thought would hear anything back. RTÉ got in touch at Halloween for her to come down for an audition and a week later found out she got it.

"It is amazing for her. I know how popular the show is. We are all looking forward to it. I can't wait to see her."

Hosted for the second time by Patrick Kielty, the Toy Show is the biggest TV audience night of the year, with last year's show drawing in an audience of 1.7 million viewers.

The Late Late Toy Show will be broadcast on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9.35pm on Friday, December 6.