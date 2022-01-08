Falls Road GP calls for 'extra effort' from public as Omicron cases continue to rise

A WEST Belfast GP has called for an "extra effort" from the public as cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 continue to rise.

Dr Michael McKenna, from the GP surgery in Thames Street off the Falls Road, says people still have a part to play in keeping hospital admissions to a minimum.

Speaking after 30,000 positive cases were recorded over the New Year period from December 30 to January 3, Dr McKenna said: "The figures themselves are worrying given we have hit record numbers of positive cases.

"Although Omicron appears to be less aggressive, the sheer volume of positive cases will cause stress right across the community with people becoming ill, people being out of work and people being out of school.

"It will also naturally affect healthcare workers too.

"I want to plea to people to apply common sense, reduce the number of contacts they are having, keep your distance, wash your hands and please wear a mask.

"There are still many people not doing these things but that extra effort can and will make a difference."

Dr McKenna has highlighted the situation in London, which recorded the highest number of cases per population before Christmas and is starting to see hospital admissions rise.

"The numbers of patients are going up in London for example, and the sheer volume of positive cases will dictate that.

"The number of infections are also higher in the younger age group and we know they are less likely to end up in hospital.

"They may increase in the older age groups which will lead to hospital admissions here.

"The optimism comes with the fact that Omicron does not seem as severe as previous variants.

"We know the vaccine works. We can see from the numbers that infection does not tend to be as severe in vaccinated people.

"Despite that, 15 people died over the New Year period which reminds us all of how serious this virus is."