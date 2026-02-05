WEST Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll has called on Belfast City Council to revoke George Mitchell's Freedom of the City award.

It comes after Mitchell was linked with the disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in the latest tranche of file releases.

Appearance in the Epstein Files is not evidence of wrongdoing and Mr Mitchell has been vigorously defending his reputation.

On Monday, Queen's University removed a bust of Mitchell from in front of the Lanyon building. Mr Mitchell served as Chancellor of Queen's from 1999 to 2009 and chaired the negotiations which led to the Good Friday Agreement.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has now called for an "immediate revocation" of George Mitchell's Freedom of the City award.

"Mitchell and the Clintons have been lauded by the political establishment, north and south," he said. "While every other party fawned over them, People Before Profit was the only party to vote against awarding Mitchell and Bill Clinton the freedom of the city back in 2018."

Mr Carroll continued: "Belfast City Council must follow Queen's lead and cut all ties with Mitchell."