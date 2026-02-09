A WEST Belfast solicitors firm is celebrating 15 years in practice by giving back to the community that has supported it since it opened its doors.

Marking its 15th anniversary on February 1, McCrudden and Trainor Solicitors have commemorated the milestone with charitable donations to two local organisations making a meaningful difference to the lives of individuals and families across the area: Tús Úr Fresh Beginnings and Whiterock Children’s Centre.

Over the past 15 years, the firm has supported thousands of clients from West Belfast and beyond, providing legal guidance during some of life’s most important and challenging moments. During that time, the practice has also employed numerous local people, helping to create jobs and build careers within the community.

Solicitor Damien Trainor said: “Reaching 15 years in practice is a milestone we are extremely proud of. From day one, our work has been rooted in this community. We’ve had the privilege of supporting local people through difficult and important stages in their lives, and we are deeply grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us over the years.

"We see every day the wider social issues that can affect individuals and families, and we understand the importance of strong community support services. Marking our anniversary by donating to local charities felt like the right way to say thank you and give something back.”

One of the charities benefiting from the firm’s anniversary donation is Tús Úr Fresh Beginnings, a new initiative supporting people affected by drug and alcohol dependency and mental health challenges. The project is a new venture in partnership with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and aims to provide vital support for those working to rebuild their lives.

The firm says it has seen first-hand the impact addiction can have, not only on individuals but on their wider families, and wanted to support an organisation focused on recovery and fresh starts.

Grace Smyth from Tús Úr Fresh Beginnings said: “We are very grateful for this support as we begin our journey as a new service. The need for compassionate, practical help for people affected by addiction and mental health difficulties is significant, and partnerships with local organisations are vital.

"This donation will help us continue building a service that offers hope, stability and a genuine fresh start to those who need it most.”

The firm is also making a donation to Whiterock Children’s Centre, an organisation well known in the area for its work supporting children and families through a wide range of programmes and services.

Deirdre Walsh, Centre Director of Whiterock Children’s Centre, added: “We truly appreciate this donation and the recognition of the work we do with children and families in the local community.

"Support from local businesses helps us continue providing essential services and creating positive opportunities for young people and parents alike. It’s wonderful to see a local firm marking its success by investing back into the community.”