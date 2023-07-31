West Belfast to welcome US trade union legend Terry O’Sullivan

A GIANT of the North American trade union movement is set to return to Belfast to give this year’s esteemed James Connolly Lecture as part of Féile an Phobail.

Trade union leader Terry O’Sullivan is no stranger to West Belfast having been instrumental in the founding of Áras Uí Chonghaile in 2019.

Terry is a stalwart of the North American Labour Movement, having been General President of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) – which represents over half a million labourers across the US and Canada – for over two decades.

The annual event will take place on Thursday 3rd August at 5pm in the historic St Mary’s University College. Organised by Áras Uí Chonghaile – the James Connolly Visitor Centre – the flagship event provides an opportunity for leading trade unionists and global political figures to deliver a thought-provoking inspiring lecture and to provide an insight into issues which affect the working classes here in Ireland and across the world.

Séanna Walsh, Centre Manager of Áras Uí Chonghaile, said: “Terry has been a champion of the James Connolly Visitor Centre from its inception and we are honoured to welcome him back to the Falls Road as this year’s keynote speaker for the annual James Connolly Lecture.

“Like Connolly himself, Terry is a powerful orator, and we have no doubt that he will espouse the ethos of James Connolly and inspire the audience to organise, agitate and educate. This is one not to miss.”

Attendees can register their interest for the free event by emailing: info@arasuichonghaile.com