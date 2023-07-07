Máire pays touching tribute to late husband Kieran on his birthday

A WEST Belfast woman has organised a touching tribute to her late husband on what would have been his 52nd birthday.

Máire Thompson’s husband Kieran Monaghan was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August 2022 and sadly passed away in May of this year. Máire is raising money for the NI Hospice who she describes as" unbelievable" with staff who “made a very difficult time bearable".

Máire and her family have organised a special fundraising event in Kieran’s memory for next weekend. The Mountain Man Walk will take place on Divis Mountain, an area that Kieran loved so much.

“Divis Mountain was his home, it is where we live. He planted trees on the mountain and loved all the nature and the wildlife. It was the place that he loved,” Máire told the Andersonstown News.

“This is to pay tribute to him and his bravery. This is a celebration of his life on his birthday and remembering him in the place he loved.”

Kieran had three hospice stays during his treatment. Five weeks were spent at Marie Curie Hospice and he stayed in the NI Hospice twice – for one week and a separate six weeks. Kieran was at home on the mountain when he passed.

“To say that the team at Maire Curie and Beech Hall were unbelievable would be an understatement,” Máire said.

Kieran and his son Harry

“In March when it was snowing and you couldn’t get up to our house, the team parked their cars and walked the length of our lane to be able to change his syringe drivers and his medication in the snow."

Máire said one of Kieran’s biggest milestones at the time was to attend his daughter’s 18th birthday in February.

“He never complained. He used to say ‘it is what it is’. He refused to lie down, he was still up and about,” Máire said.

Kieran and his dog Marlo at the hospice

“It is not until you are in a position of vulnerability that you truly realise the value of the hospice services. We will always be indebted to them and as a family we promised Kieran we would fundraise for this charity to help provide for other families that may find themselves in this position.”

The Mountain Man Walk will take place on Saturday 15th July at 2pm, with walkers meeting at Divis Car Park.