A WEST Belfast woman has celebrated her 100th birthday with a special Mass at Clonard Monastery.

Una McCann was joined by her extended family at 9.30am Mass at Clonard on Tuesday morning.

Fr Willie McGettrick spoke warmly about Una’s lifelong commitment to Clonard Monastery, her deep faith, and her generous service; giving thanks to God for her long life and that of her late husband, Joe McCann.

Una is greeted by Fr Willie McGettrick

She was presented with a special Apostolic Blessing from Pope Leo XIV to mark her 100th birthday.

Fr McGettrick also led the congregation in singing 'Happy Birthday' at the Mass.

Susan McGlinchey, known as Una, was born on Wednesday March 31, 1926 and grew up at 182 Cavendish Street. She was the tenth child of Sarah and Thomas McGlinchey, and grew up in a large family of thirteen.

Thomas was a barber and Una's family moved to Scotland when she was very young because of the troubles in the city. They returned home to West Belfast, and after moving to the Springfield Road, her roots in the Clonard community deepened. She attended St John’s Girls’ Primary School and later Ballynahinch Convent Grammar School.

Una trained as a secretary and typist and worked in a range of roles, including the Civil Service at Stormont and Aer Lingus in Dublin. She completed her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Belfast, where her professionalism and attention to detail were greatly valued.

A gifted musician, Una loved playing the piano and attending céilí dances in St Paul’s and the Ardscoil. It was there that she met Joseph McCann. Their friendship blossomed and they married on May 31, 1955.

Although she lived elsewhere for a time, Una’s heart remained close to Clonard. She returned to Springfield Road, where she has now lived for over sixty years.

Faith and community have always been central to Una’s life. Alongside her late husband Joe, she was a founding member of both the Clonard and Springmount Credit Unions, giving many hours of voluntary service.

Daily Mass, especially the 9:30am, was a cornerstone of their lives. Even today, Una continues to join Mass in Clonard or St Paul’s, often through her tablet.

Una was also a proud and faithful member of the Women’s Confraternity. She has served generously as a Minister of the Word and as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion (Eucharistic Minister), and was honoured with her Jubilee Confraternity medal.

Una and Joe raised six children: Tony, Dermot, Bronagh, Ciaran, Fergal, and Paul. Their family life was deeply rooted in faith and community, with the boys serving at the altar in Clonard and all sharing in the life of the parish.

Una with her extended family

Despite challenges with her eyesight, Una remains sharp, witty, and connected. She keeps in touch with family through Facebook and joins in the Rosary with people across the world.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Una said she "just keeps going".

"I feel fine. Today doesn't really feel any different," she said. "I just keep going. I worked hard in my life.

"I have porridge every morning. I used to have a wee drink which didn't do me any harm.

"I keep my brain active by doing the Irish News cryptic crossword every day and playing poker and other card games."

Daughter Bronagh added: "It is an absolutely fantastic day. It is a brilliant milestone. It is sad because she is the only one left. My mum still keeps us all right. If she doesn't like something, she will say it.

"She got her card from the King and a beautiful letter from Irish President Catherine Connolly which outlined all the key moments in Ireland in the past 100 years."

Grandson Joe McCann added: "She is the true matriarch of our family and we all absolutely love her to bits because she is a woman of incredible kindness and humour and is well known for her extremely sharp wit, her devotion to her faith and her constant jokes and craic.

"She still loves hearing everyone's stories and holding card nights at her house."

After Mass, Una and family enjoyed breakfast at the Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich before a busy day of visitors.