HUNDREDS of jobs in the community sector are set to be lost due to the axing of key funding from today (Wednesday).

It comes after the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) is replaced by the Local Growth Fund.

Changes to the fund are expected to have a devastating impact with a 64 per cent reduction in revenue funding (from £25m to £9.2m annually). This shift, driven by a 70/30 capital-revenue split, threatens 400 to 650 voluntary sector jobs and risk leaving 11,000 people without essential support services.

One such group affected is Belfast Works Connect, based at the Upper Springfield Development Trust who support economically inactive people in their journey to developing their life skills with the aim of considering progression into employment, volunteering or training.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said the funding cut is another example of how Westminster is "out of touch" with people in the North.

"The British government’s decision to push ahead with cuts to the Local Growth Fund is yet another example of how out of touch Westminster is with the realities facing people here in the North," he said.

"The disregard shown toward our hardworking community and voluntary organisations is deeply disappointing.

"Despite united opposition from local parties, these cuts are being forced through with no regard for those affected.

"The consequences will be real job losses, reduced services, and serious impacts on the most vulnerable in our communities.

"We must work together to take control of our own future, ensuring decisions are made here at home in the best interests of our workers, families, and communities."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll described it as a "coordinated assault" on working class communities.

"What we are witnessing is a new era of calculated austerity, and it is the most vulnerable in our society who are paying the price.

"From Wednesday, Westminster will reduce funding for community support programmes by a staggering 64 per cent. This will leave 11,000 people without employment support, and equates to roughly 400 job losses in the sector.

"It's particularly cruel that on the same day hundreds of charity workers are handed redundancy notices, a £14,000 pay increase for MLAs will come into effect.

“Rather than begging Westminster for help that clearly isn’t coming, the Executive must step in today.

"Working class communities did not create this crisis and they should not be made to pay for it."

The community groups affected have urged people to sign an open letter to the Stormont Executive. You can sign it online here.