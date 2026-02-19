Business leaders from across West Belfast gathered in the Kennedy Centre office of MP Paul Maskey this morning to support a coffee reception for Marie Curie.

Guest of honour was Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald who paid tribute to the selfless volunteers of the palliative care charity.

"It was great to have so many businesses with to meet the minister and raise vital funds for the Marie Curie hospice," said Paul Maskey.

OFFERING: Paul Maskey MP, BioPax founder Terry Cross, Fr Gary Donegan and Church of Ireland minister Rev. Stanley Gamble

"West Belfast has always been very resilient. We've faced challenges head-on and through it all, our local businesses have shown determination, innovation and real community spirit. West Belfast's vibrant business and community sector shows what's possible when local enterprise is supported and allowed to thrive."

The Sinn Fein rep had special words of praise for the Marie Curie team. "Everyone of us knows someone who has needed end-of-life care. Marie Curie not only delivers clinical excellence but also provides emotional support, guidance and reassurance. With our business gathering today, we were able to show the community's gratitude for the help they give the gravely ill to life as full a life as possible, right up to the very end."

Among those attending the fundraising coffee morning were Aidan Flynn of Flynn Construction, Eugene McGurk of Direct Furniture and Paul Boyle of Workforce.