Events of hope on World Suicide Prevention Day

WEST Wellbeing are holding events of hope on World Suicide Prevention Day this September.

The organisation is planning a ‘Walk of Hope’ and ‘Wall of Hope’ on Saturday 10th September to remember all those who have lost their lives to suicide.

The organisation has stated that the Walk of Hope will be ‘‘remembering all our loved ones that we have lost to suicide as we walk together in hope of change’’ and the Wall of Hope will be to ‘‘place pictures and/or messages of our friends and family who died by suicide.’’

The Wall of Hope will launch on Monday 5th September prior to World Suicide Prevention Day. Anyone who has lost loved ones to suicide is invited to join. The event has been organised by families who have lost loved ones to suicide.

Founded in 2019, West Wellbeing is a suicide prevention charity in the Colin area which offers a range of services including suicide prevention, counselling, advocacy and therapy among other invaluable amenities.

Director of Care Services and Co-Founder of West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention Charity, Desy Jones spoke with the Andersonstown News about their upcoming event,

‘‘I asked the families who have lost people to suicide to steer this and what way they would want it and what would be more meaningful to them.’’

Preparations under way for our #WorldSuicidePreventionDay event, organised by families who have lost loved ones.



On Mon 5 Sept we will launch the Wall of Hope. If you have lost loved ones to #suicide please come along and join us.@desy_jones @Malachians @OrlaithClinton pic.twitter.com/xSMMxscvkg — 𝗪𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗕𝗘𝗜𝗡𝗚 💚 (@west_wellbeing) August 26, 2022

‘‘We’re going to put a wall up here at Dairy Farm, outside our premises, where people can come and put a photograph of their lost loved ones to suicide and any message they want to put on it.

‘‘It is called the Wall of Hope so people can see it there and realise there’s help here and they don’t have to go down that road.

‘‘From 6:30pm, we’re going to do the Walk of Hope around the Dairy Farm and Transport Hub.

‘‘We’re going to get as many people dressed in yellow – yellow is the theme of the colour for World Suicide Prevention Day.’’

The event will take place on Saturday 10th September at Dairy Farm shopping centre at 6:30pm.