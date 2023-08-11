Whistlin' Donkeys set for PD warm-up before Falls Park Féile appearance

IRISH folk band The Whistlin' Donkeys will play at the Andersonstown Social Club (PD) tonight before their Falls Park Féile appearance.

Hailing from County Tyrone, the Whistlin’ Donkeys consists of six members, with Fergal McAloon on vocals, Tomas Quinn on banjo, Mickey Kerr on fiddle, Stevie Corrigan on guitar, Danny McCormack on bass and Oscar Bradley on drums.

Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears ❤🎶

The Whistlin' Donkeys ag casadh ag Fleadh Uladh. #Fleadh2022 @TG4TV



This Sunday @ 21.30 we're in Dromore for the Ulster Fleadh.@_thedonkeys pic.twitter.com/KhQNgc22ly — TradTG4 (@TradTG4) July 28, 2022

The band will perform in the PD from 7-8pm, before making their way to the Falls Park to support headliners Kneecap.

PD spokesman Marty McKernan said he was "over the moon" to welcome the Whistlin’ Donkeys to the club.

"We only got it organised on Friday morning and we are absolutely delighted," he said.

"It will be a great warm up and get everyone in the mood before the Falls Park later on."

With their unique sound of Irish folk/Celtic rock you are sure to have a foot stamping, hand clapping night to remember!

Tickets for Kneecap, with support from the Whistlin' Donkeys are still available on Ticketmaster here.