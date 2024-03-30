Whiterock Children’s Centre wants to hear your story on its 35th anniversary

WELCOMING PLACE: Deirdre Walsh and Patricia Kelly from Whiterock Children's Centre with Bobby, Jude, Grace and Aria

WHITEROCK Children's Centre are appealing for former children who attended the childcare service to get in touch to help mark their 35th anniversary.

Opened in 1988, the centre was set up to support childcare for students attending the newly open Rupert Stanley College on the Whiterock Road.

Since then, the Centre has grown offering a variety of childcare services, family-support services, co-ordination of the local family support hub, a range of services to BME families who have made West Belfast their home and a number of outreach programmes in some schools.

To mark the 35th anniversary, Whiterock Children's Centre are planning on hosting an exhibition as part of Féile an Phobail in August and are keen to hear from former children who attended the centre to help them out.

Deirdre Walsh, Centre Director, explained: "We want to reach out to people who came here as children and find out what they are doing now.

"Have you a story to tell? Perhaps some of the young people are now teachers or politicians.

"We want to make it about the kids who came here. We want to hear people’s stories and see their photos."

If you can help out please contact Annette at a.conlon@whiterockchildrenscentre.org.