Tributes to New Lodge Six campaigner Willie Loughran

TRIBUTES have been paid to a North Belfast victims campaigner, described as an "example to us all".

Willie Loughran was heavily involved in a campaign for truth and justice around the New Lodge Six killings.

Six men, including Willie's brother, John were shot dead within hours of each other between 3-4 February 1973 in the New Lodge by the British Army and loyalist gunmen.

Last May, the sister of one of six men shot dead in the New Lodge won High Court permission to challenge an alleged failure to establish an independent police investigation. Proceedings were issued by Rosaleen Beatty, whose brother Ambrose Hardy was among those killed.

My friend @willieloughran a legend passed away today he was an inspiration for so many Campaigned for New Lodge 6 killings for Truth on behalf of his bro John who was gunned down & killed by the British state while helping to save others Thoughts with the whole Loughran clan

In a statement, Relatives for Justice said: "It is with the heaviest of hearts we share the news of Willie Loughran’s passing.

"We simply cannot put into words our devastation. Sending our love to his wonderful family at this time.

"Willie was an example to us all. He fought for truth and justice with dignity and unwavering fortitude. He was generous to all families and saw everyone, in every role they played as equal.

"He would be unending in his encouragement, and so generous with his experience. We were always better for being in his company and learning from his wisdom. Where he stood was where we all wanted to be.

"Ní beidh a leithéad ar ais arís. Go ndéana Dia trócaire ar a anam dílis."

Local Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee said Willie was an "inspiration to many".

"He campaigned for the New Lodge Six for truth into the killings on behalf of his brother John who was gunned down and killed by the British state while helping to save others.

"My thoughts are with the whole Loughran clan."

Willie's funeral will take place on Thursday (April 28) in Holy Family Church before burial at Milltown Cemetery.