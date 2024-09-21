Window of Dunmurry house smashed overnight

POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses after the window of a house in Dunmurry was smashed in an overnight attack.

Rosaleen Hynes, who lives in Kilwee Lane was in bed when the incident happened shortly after midnight on Thursday night.

"When I got up this morning and saw the smashed glass everywhere, I didn't know what to think. I just screamed," she said.

"I have no idea why I was targeted."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing, and officers are asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 269 of 20/09/24."