Winter coat scheme launches for families in need

A winter coat scheme was launched on Monday to help families with young kids coming into the winter months.

Roar and Explore, an indoor soft play area for children at the Dairy Farm, are behind the initiative and have said that the scheme will continue as long as the need is there.

The coat rail is located at the entrance porch of the play centre, therefore those who need to avail of the service can do so without having to enter the play area itself.

The scheme is asking that if you have an old coats in good condition, you can exchange it for a different size or you can simply take what you need from the coat rail. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be left at Roar and Explore’s reception.

At present, the coats currently range from tiny baby sizes to early teenager years and are all free of cost.

Donated coats for the exchange

Manager at Roar and Explore, Michaela Kelly spoke with the Andersonstown News about the initiative.

“This is the first year we’ve ever done anything like this. People are struggling at the minute and this year I think people are going to feel the pinch. This is just a way of helping people and their kids.”

“It’s been a brilliant response from the people in and out, they said it’s the best thing we could be doing for the people.”

Roar and Explore as an organisation have a social enterprise approach meaning any money made is re-invested into the community.