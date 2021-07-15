Wolfe Tones to close this year's Féile

THE Wolfe Tones are set to close this year's Féile an Phobail at a headline show at the Falls Park on August 15.

Féile is set to return for a 33rd year from August 5 to 15, with this year's theme reflecting the “resilience” of the local community.

Last year, organisers were forced to host the festival online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but managed to entertain and inform a staggering 400,000 guests at over 100 virtual events.

On Wednesday, Féile officially launched a packed programme of events, including debates, discussions, drama, music, sport and much more.

The world's premier Irish folk and rebel band, the Wolfe Tones, who headlined Féile in 2019, are once again set to sell out the Falls Park.

Tickets for the Wolfe Tones are expected to go on sale on Thursday morning at 10am via Ticketmaster.

With the easing of lockdown restrictions, Féile Director Kevin Gamble said the team are looking forward to welcoming thousands back to the Falls Park.

"We're expecting 10,000 people to welcome the Wolfe Tones back to Féile this year," he said.

"They've been part and parcel of the Féile over the past number of years and it's always one of the most anticipated nights in the festival calendar with tickets selling out in record time.

"This year's Féile will be first back after 18 months of quite a turbulent and disturbing time when communities in West Belfast and further afield have suffered as a consequence of the pandemic, so Féile this year will be a real showcase of the resilience of the the people of West Belfast and we're delighted to have live events back.

"There will be some events, like our talks and debates programme, which are usually hosted in St. Mary's University College, which will be online due to the restrictions on indoor events. But it's wonderful. being able to get live audiences back and experiencing that sort of atmosphere and the famous welcome that the West Belfast community is renowned for."

He added: "The Wolfe Tones sold out in a couple of hours when we last had them here in 2019, so we would encourage people to get up early and on to Ticketmaster."