Wolfe Tones Féile gig sells out in record time

SOLD OUT: The Wolfe Tones will be playing Falls Park again next month

TICKETS for the Wolfe Tones in the Falls Park next month have sold out in record time, minutes after going on sale.

Féile an Phobail announced on Saturday that the legendary Irish rebel band would perform on the final day of the festival in their traditional Sunday night slot on August 11.

Tickets, which went on sale on Monday morning "sold out in record time".

"It’s going to be the biggest ever Wolfe Tones concert in West Belfast," Féile said on social media.

The concert will be one of the last before Tommy Byrne, Brian Warfield and Noel Nagle retire.

Gigs at Belfast's SSE Arena and the 3Arena in Dublin in October, which are part of their 60th anniversary tour, will be the last.

The Wolfe Tones' career began in Dublin in 1964 and includes hits like Celtic Symphony, Irish Eyes, Grace, Streets of New York and Let The People Sing.

From humble beginnings in Dublin, to the hallowed halls of Carnegie Hall in New York and the Paris Olympia, The Wolfe Tones have enthralled generations of Irish music fans around the globe in their own unique style.