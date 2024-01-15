Wolfe Tones GAC hope for positive outcome after meeting council chiefs over lack of pitches

NORTH Belfast GAA club Wolfe Tones say they expect "productive changes" to access to pitches following a meeting with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The club have been vocal over the past year in venting their frustration and anger at the lack of the GAA pitch provision in the area.

Currently, GAA clubs in North Belfast have limited access to the Cricky on the Cliftonville Road, a multi-purpose sports facility. However, there remains no single dedicated Gaelic games pitch in North Belfast or in Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.

On Wednesday night, Wolfe Tones GAC attended a meeting with Antrim and Newtownabbey Council officers facilitated by Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney and Antrim GAA chairman Ciaran McCavana, which included all South Antrim GAA clubs.

Very constructive & solution focused meeting tonight at Antrim Civic Centre, between GAA clubs in South Antrim and Antrim & Newtownabbey Council officials.



Now looking forward to closer working partnerships in the future.



Well done everybody. pic.twitter.com/EQwvBY11gb — Declan Kearney (@DeclanKearneySF) January 10, 2024

The purpose of the meeting was to explore better working relationships, improving access for Gaelic games, equity in investment and making Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council sites more inclusive for club members.

Speaking after the meeting Wolfe Tones GAC Chairperson Stephen McCourt said: "A number of small, quick wins were identified which will bring cosmetic change to the V36 site over the next few months which included better equipment and enhanced access, along with further commitment to exploring how specific Gaelic games sites could be developed as part of a wider strategy," he explained.

"It is no secret that we have lobbied and advocated for change since our inception and are delighted it has reached the stage where our governing body, local politicians and individual Gaelic games units are now addressing this collectively through a new strategic approach.

"We are cautiously optimistic that the necessary policies will be put in place over the coming years to remove institutional barriers and the level of discrimination Wolfe Tones has faced.

"This can only be achieved by appropriate access to facilities. It should be noted that Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council does not operate a single dedicated Gaelic games pitch across its entire area. We look forward to this changing in the time ahead.

"All of this will be underpinned by a new periodic forum which will meet on a regular basis to explore previous agreements and ensure accountability in honouring them."